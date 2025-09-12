Minakshi cruises to semifinal, assures India of medal

Liverpool, Sep 12 (PTI) Indian boxer Minakshi Hooda assured the country of its fourth medal at the ongoing World Championships as she defeated England's Alice Pumphrey to enter the 48kg semifinals here on Friday.

The lanky Minakshi won by unanimous decision over the U19 world champion Pumphrey in the quarterfinal.

Preferring to box on the backfoot and making optimum use of her long reach, Minakshi landed straight shots at will while keeping the local favourite at bay.

With the win, Minakshi is assured of at least a bronze medal.

She joins the trio of semifinalists Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), Pooja Rani (80kg) in confirming medals for India. PTI APA SSC SSC