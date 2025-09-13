Minakshi punches her way to final in boxing World Championships

Liverpool, Sep 14 (PTI) Debutant Minakshi Hooda continued her sparkling run to become the third Indian woman boxer to storm into the final of the World Championships, outclassing Mongolia's Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg in commanding fashion here on Saturday.

The former Asian Championships and World Cup silver medallist delivered a near-flawless performance, registering a resounding 5-0 victory over the 2023 World Championships runner-up in the 48kg semifinal, which is a non-Olympic weight class, at the M&S Bank Arena.

With her triumph, the lanky 24-year-old joined Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and heavyweight Nupur Sheoran (+80kg) in the finals. Both Jaismine and Nupur had marched into the title round a day earlier, ensuring a strong Indian presence in the finals.

Such has been Minakshi's dominance at the ongoing championships that every one of her victories has come via unanimous verdict. After receiving a first-round bye, she dispatched China's Wang Qiuping and England’s Alice Pumphrey with identical 5-0 scorelines.

With a podium secured here, she continues her remarkable streak of winning a medal at every international tournament she has entered.

Having previously bested Altantsetseg at the 2022 Asian Championships in a higher 52kg weight category, Minakshi entered the contest brimming with confidence.

Born to an auto-rickshaw driver in Rurki, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable fused aggression with composure, making optimum use of her reach to dictate the tempo.

She stamped her authority from the opening exchanges with crisp straight punches. Midway through the first round, a thunderous backhand floored the Mongol, forcing the referee into a standing count.

While Altantsetseg flailed with wild swings, Minakshi kept her shape, showcasing clean combinations and clever counterpunching. Her backhands repeatedly pierced the guard, leaving no doubt as she swept all three rounds for a unanimous verdict.

The victory sets Minakshi up a high-voltage summit clash against Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibay, a rematch of June-July's World Cup final in Astana where the local boxer had prevailed.

Later in the night, Jaismine and Nupur will return to action alongside veteran Pooja Rani (80kg), who will look to secure her own place in the finals.