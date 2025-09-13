Minakshi punches her way to final in World Boxing Championships

Liverpool, Sep 13 (PTI) Minakshi Hooda continued her impressive run to become the third Indian woman boxer to enter the final at the World Championships, beating Mongolia's Lutsaikhany Altantsetseg in the 48kg semifinals here on Saturday.

Minakshi, a former Asian Championships and World Cup silver medallist, registered a dominant 5-0 win over the 2023 world championships silver medallist in the 48kg semifinal.

With the victory, Minakshi joined Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and heavyweight boxer Nupur Sheoran (80+kg), both of whom stormed into the finals with comprehensive wins on Friday.

Later on Saturday, Jaismine and Nupur will be in action alongside Pooja Rani (80kg), who will compete in her semifinal bout. PTI APA DDV