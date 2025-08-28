Minerva Academy FC''s treble in Europe new beginning for Indian football: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Minerva Academy FC’s feat of winning three titles in Europe on their recent tour was described as a "new beginning for Indian football" by sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who felicitated the players from the academy here on Thursday.
The Under-14/15 squad of 22 players toured Europe in July-August and won three trophies including the Gothia Cup in Sweden, the Dana Cup in Denmark and the Norway Cup in Norway.
"This is a new beginning for Indian football in our quest to achieve more glory in the international arena," Mandaviya stated in a release.
"More emphasis has to be given towards sports science, nutrition and mental resilience of these youngsters through psychologists. This will keep India on the winning path. These youngsters have to maintain their high confidence level and their passion towards the sport," he added.
These tournaments are considered among the most prestigious youth football competitions around the world and Minerva Academy FC’s team, which remained unbeaten in 26 matches, scored as many as 295 goals while conceding a very few.
Konthoujam Yohenba Singh (Best Player, Gothia Cup) and Huidrom Tony (Best Player, Dana Cup) also earned individual honours. The team played against various youth clubs including those from South America and Europe. PTI DDV TAP