Minerva Public School, St. John High School among semifinalists

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Minerva Public School, St John High School and Vidyachal International School were among teams that entered the semifinals of the sub-junior boys (U-15) category of the 64th Subroto Cup International Football Tournament here on Monday.

Minerva Public School (CISCE) stormed into the semifinals with a commanding 10-0 win over SFS Higher Secondary School (Nagaland).

St. John High School (Jharkhand) edged past Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapith (West Bengal) 3-2 to book their semifinal berth.

Vidyachal International School (Bihar) secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mothers Pride Public School (Himachal Pradesh).

In the last quarterfinal, River Side Natural School (Madhya Pradesh) earned a 2-0 victory over Anand Niketan School (Gujarat). PTI AH TAP