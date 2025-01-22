Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse reviews sports facilities in A&N Islands

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse on Wednesday reviewed the sports facilities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and took stock of the training of the athletes during a visit to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Shri Vijay Puram.

During the visit, she also gathered information on the available sports resources and discussed new measures for further development in other areas of sports.

"The primary objective of this visit was to assess the local progress in the sports sector and take necessary steps to provide better facilities and training to athletes," a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said.

"During the visit, Minister Khadse held discussions regarding the sports complex, training centre, and the progress of the young athletes there. She also engaged in talks about innovations in the sports sector, the progress made in sports development, and future plans." The Andaman and Nicobar Islands host two major centres of the Sports Authority of India. These centres offer training in athletics, cycling, football, kayaking, canoeing, rowing, and weightlifting. More than 150 athletes have access to the facilities there.

"Minister Khadse emphasized the importance of various government schemes while interacting with the athletes and inspired them for India’s anticipated participation in the 2036 Olympics," the release added.

Some coaches and young athletes were also present during Khadse's visit. PTI PDS PDS KHS