Ministry approves high jumper Tejaswin's continental tour participation in Europe

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved Commonwealth Games medallist Tejaswin Shankar's request for financial assistance towards participation in continental tour events in Europe.

Tejaswin wants to compete in Belgium's high jump Gala Elmos, which is a category D event, followed by International Athletic Meet, Hvezdy Nehvizdy in Czech Republic, a category B event.

By competing at these Continental Tour events, Tejaswin aims to gain important ranking points that will see him improve his world rankings and in turn help him qualify for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

Tejaswin, who won the high jump bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and decathlon silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, is making a comeback to high jump, in order to qualify for the Olympic Games.

He is currently training in Kansas State College, USA under Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding and will be heading to Belgium followed by Czech Republic later this month.

His airfare, boarding/lodging, local transport cost among other expenditure for these events would be covered under TOPS funding.