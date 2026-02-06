Ministry approves skiier Stanzin Lundup's Winter Olympics participation at no cost to govt

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Friday approved cross country skiier Stanzin Lundup's participation at the Winter Olympics in Italy at no cost to government after the IOA stated that it was not possible to replace him with Manjeet despite a Delhi High Court order to that effect.

The Delhi High Court had held that the Indian Olympic Association's decision to exclude Manjeet from the two-member Indian team was "manifestly arbitrary and unfair".

It asked the IOA to take immediate steps to facilitate Manjeet's participation in the Winter Olympics. However, in a later order, the HC said it "has not commented on participation of Lundup or interdicted the same." This was after the IOA stated that it was no longer possible to make any changes to the contingent as the deadline to send entries for the Games, that got underway on Friday in Milan and Cortina, had long expired.

"It has been noted, as conveyed by the Indian Olympic Association, that expansion or substitution of the contingent has not been acceded to by the competent international authorities; and non-utilisation of the accepted quota would result in India having no representation in the concerned event," stated a letter from the Ministry to the IOA.

"...the approval of competent authority hereby is conveyed for participation of the following members of the Indian contingent -- Stanzin Lundup and Rauf Ahmad (official) in the Olympic Winter Games Milano-Cortina 2026, scheduled to be held in Italy from 6th February to 22nd February, 2026, at no cost to the Government," it added.

Lundup's event is scheduled for February 13 at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium.

The ministry, however, asserted that the approval is not an endorsement of IOA's selection process.

"This approval is issued purely as a facilitative administrative measure, in view of the position placed on record by the Indian Olympic Association and the applicable Olympic regulations, and does not amount to endorsement or validation of any selection process, which remains subject to judicial scrutiny.

"The participation shall be subject to compliance with all applicable international regulations, accreditation requirements, and directions of the Indian Olympic Association and the Organising Committee," it added.

As is the established norm, the Ministry has also sought a detailed report on the team's performance within 30 days of return of the team to India.

Manjeet had argued that he was overlooked despite being number one in the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) rankings.