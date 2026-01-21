Ministry-backed National Conclave on sports education to be held in LNIPE, Gwalior

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Backed by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior will host a two-day conclave 'SETU 2026' from Friday, bringing together administrators, coaches, and academicians to deliberate on the future of sports education and training in India.

LNIPE is a "Deemed to be University" dedicated to physical education, sports, and research. Established in 1957 by the Ministry of Education and Culture, it was later brought under the administrative control of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS).

"Set to bring together policymakers, academicians, sports administrators, coaches, sports scientists and industry stakeholders from across the country, the conclave looks to deliberate on the future of sports education and training in India," stated a press release from the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The event is being convened by Prof. Kalpana Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, LNIPE, with senior officials, vice-chancellors of sports universities, national federations and experts participating in the discussions.

"The SETU 2026 National Conclave is aimed at building a robust and future-ready sports ecosystem by seamlessly integrating sports sciences, coaching, skilling and academics into a unified framework for national sports development." A key objective of the conclave is to develop a roadmap for embedding sports sciences, modern coaching methodologies and skill development within academic curricula, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The deliberations are expected to culminate in the SETU 2026 Declaration, "outlining a shared vision and actionable framework for the future of sports education in India, aligned with the implementation of Khelo Bharat Niti 2025 and national development goals." PTI PM PM PDS PDS