Ministry clears 88-member Indian contingent for Asian Winter Games

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The sports ministry has approved the participation of a strong 88-member Indian contingent for the 9th Asian Winter Games to be held in the Chinese city of Harbin from February 7-14, ending weeks of uncertainty over the size of the group.

The contingent will have 59 athletes and 29 team officials in disciplines such as alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, short track speed skating, and speed skating (long track) and will receive full funding from the government under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) Scheme to athletes.

However, the participation of the 23-member men's ice-hockey contingent and seven support staff associated with the discipline has been cleared on a no-cost-to-government basis.

The contingent's chef-de-mission too has been cleared at 'no cost to government' as he is the office-bearer of the Ice Hockey Association of India, said the ministry's circular issued on Thursday.

"The Government has given clearance for participation of 88-member Indian contingent, which includes 59 athletes and 29 team officials," said the ministry in a release on Friday.

"For the first time, full financial support is being extended under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) Scheme to athletes competing in Alpine Skiing, Cross-Country Skiing, Figure Skating, Short Track Speed Skating, and Speed Skating (Long Track).

"This is the first occasion where the Government of India has formally extended financial support for the country's participation at the Asian Winter Games." Earlier this month, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had sent the names of 76 athletes for approval but the ministry had agreed to only 41, as the rest did not meet the qualification standards, of top-six in individual ranking and top-eight in team rankings, for clearance under 'full cost to government'. PTI AM AM ATK