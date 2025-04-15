Mirabai Chanu elected as chairperson of Indian Weightlifting Federation’s athletes commission

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu was on Tuesday elected as the chairperson of Indian Weightlifting Federation's athletes commission.

Chanu described her appointment as an opportunity to “uphold the one of fellow weightlifters”.

“The opportunity to represent and uphold the voice of fellow weightlifters is a matter of great pride for me,” Chanu, the first Indian weightlifter to win a silver medal at the Olympics, said in a release.

“I pledge to take the responsibilities that come with the role seriously. I will work towards spreading the athletes' voice and viewpoints across all key channels to ensure we can continue to focus on the sport without being distracted by external factors,” Chanu added. PTI DDV BS BS