Mirabai Chanu finishes 4th in Paris Olympics

Paris, Aug 7 (PTI) Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's dream of clinching a second successive Olympic medal was dashed as she finished fourth in the women's 49kg event here on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, managed a total effort of 199kg (88kg+111kg) at the South Paris Arena.

China's Hou Zhihui defended her title successfully with an effort of 206kg (89kg+117kg) while Romanian Mihaela Cambei took home the silver with total of 205kg (93kg+112kg).