Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games campaign ends in heartbreak, finishes 4th

Hangzhou, Sep 30 (PTI) Ace Indian lifter Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games campaign ended in heartbreak as the Olympic medallist fell on her back to injure herself, finishing fourth in the women's 49kg event here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Chanu, who was under pressure after a disappointing snatch outing, went for a 117kg clean and jerk lift which would have won her the bronze, but failed to clear it twice.

In in her final attempt she fell flat on her back and had to be lifted off the stage. She left the weighting arena limping.

In the snatch section, she could only lift 83kg and failed twice in her attempt for 86kg. In the last snatch, she failed to rise from a squat position and fell forward while the bar fell at her back.

Six lifters logged a better snatch than her. PTI APA SSC SSC