Mirabai wins Commonwealth Championships gold on return to action

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (PTI) Returning to competition after a year-long hiatus, Mirabai Chanu produced a record-breaking performance to expectedly win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships here on Monday.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist heaved a total of 193kg (84kg+109kg) to smash the Commonwealth total, snatch and clean and jerk records and stand atop of the women's 48kg podium.

The 31-year-old, who moved down from the 49kg weight class, which doesn't feature in the Olympics anymore, was competing for the first time since her fourth place finish in the Paris Games last August. PTI APA BS BS BS