Miranda, Kavan added to Mumbai City FC’s coaching staff

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Mumbai City FC on Monday appointed Clifford Rayes Miranda as assistant coach and Denis Kavan as its strength and conditioning coach on a two-year contract.

Miranda, an AFC Pro License holder, has previously worked as an assistant coach with FC Goa, Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan.

He was a member of the ISL League Winners’ Shield with FC Goa and Mohun Bagan and was also a part of Odisha FC in their Super Cup win in 2023.

A former Indian player, Miranda has also coached the U-23 men’s team.

Czech Republic’s Kavan has previously worked with several clubs across Europe and Asia. He had stints with Jablonec (Czech Republic), FC Dinamo and Gaz Metan (Romania), Panevezys (Lithuania), FC Seoul and Hanyang University (South Korea), Pafos and Karmiotissa (Cyprus) as well as Botev Plovdiv (Bulgaria).

His last assignment was with Romania’s Sepsi OSK as Kavan gets ready for his first stint in Indian football. PTI DDV TAP