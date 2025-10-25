Mishra fires week’s best to break into top-10 at Asia-Pacific Amateur

Dubai, Oct 25 (PTI) India’s Anshul Mishra produced his best golf of the week, carding a superb 4-under 68 to storm into the top 10 after the third round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship here on Saturday.

Anshul, who turned 17 earlier this week, reached 7-under for the tournament after rounds of 72 and 69 on the first two days at the Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course.

Mishra was steady throughout, dropping just one bogey on the 14th, while making birdies on the 2nd, 6th, 8th, 13th and 17th holes.

Among other Indians, Raghav Gulati (73-70-71) sits tied-20th at 2-under, Rakshit Dahiya (72-72-74) is 2-over and tied-32nd, and Ranveer Mitroo (74-71-77) lies tied-49th. Harman Sachdeva had missed the cut.

Japan’s 16-year-old Taisei Nagasaki surged ahead with a stunning 7-under 65 — the lowest round of the week — to reach a record 17-under total after 54 holes. He leads compatriot Rintaro Nakano (71) by five shots, while Thailand’s Fifa Laopakdee is third at 11-under.

Talking about his game overall and the progress over the past year, Mishra said, “I feel I can do even better. This is still pretty good for me. Like, I'm happy with the way of playing this week, considering I haven't played well that well internationally and haven't played that well all this year.

"As compared to the Junior PGA and US Junior, I would say this is probably as big as the US Junior in terms of the strength of field. But this can get you to the Masters and the Open. That’s so cool.” Mishra is tied-10th with Thailand’s teenage sensation Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat at 7-under. PTI Cor ATK