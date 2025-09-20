Missed chances in field are costing us, admits India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) With a dozen catches dropped in three ODIs against Australia culminating to yet another series defeat, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday admitted miss chances were costing her side and it's something they need to address ahead of the women's World Cup.

While India made plenty of errors throughout the series in the field, they dropped four catches in the opening ODI which they lost by eight wickets. The hosts then dropped six more in the second ODI, despite a record 102-run series-levelling win.

In the high-scoring third ODI here on Saturday, India again spilled two more chances to make it a total of 12 dropped catches in the three matches as Australia totalled a record 412 batting first, indicating serious concerns for the ODI World Cup co-hosts.

“Fielding is something we are working hard on but unfortunately, we are still missing chances. We will sit and discuss - this is something that is costing us,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

Harmanpreet said the series had “lots of learnings” for India in which Smriti Mandhana did the heavy lifting in the batting department, scoring consecutive tons in the second and third ODIs.

“Not liking the fact that we are on the losing side but throughout the series we played good cricket. (There are) lots of learnings for us. Before heading to the World Cup, it was a good series for us and we will take a lot of positives,” Harmanpreet said.

The India captain said the side's deep bench strength would give them firepower for the World Cup.

“Good thing is that we have so many players now and we can try a lot of combinations whenever we need. World Cup is a long tournament and every team is different. (It is) always about whoever is best for that particular day,” she said.

“It was a good series, we gave them (Australia) a tough series, don’t think they have gotten anything easy. It is a home World Cup, and we are excited,” Harmanpreet said.

With Australia completing their 11th bilateral ODI series win against India, skipper Alyssa Healy said they wanted to treat this game as a T20.

“That is one of the flattest wickets I have ever played on. (We) got (the) advice it could be 400 versus 400 and it was nearly that. (We) got the result we wanted, which is the main thing,” she said.

“We spoke about this being a T20 and if we could approach this like a T20. If we could keep the boundaries out, we could create some false pressure that way and break through the middle order. Thankfully we did.

"Feel we are in a really good place. We are well-placed and hopefully we can take that momentum (forward). You cannot defend a World Cup, you have to win it and beat every team. India played a fantastic series and they will be one to watch,” she said.

Mandhana, adjudged Player of the Series, said not over-thinking and keeping it simple has worked for her.

“You don't have a choice when you're chasing 400, have to play that brand of cricket. (It) was a good game for women's cricket. (I am) just focusing on the routines I want to do, keeping it simple and not overthinking,” she said.

Australia’s Beth Mooney, who made a 57-ball century to finish with 138 from just 75 balls with 23 fours and a six, said her team was targeting 450.

“We were just out there batting, building a partnership, picking off the bowlers where we could. As the game went on, the total kept blowing out.

"We were aiming for 430 at one point, then 450, and sort of slowed down at the back end. We would've taken that at the start of the day to be honest," she said.