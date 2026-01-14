Mitchell says adapting to Kuldeep key after series-levelling win

Rajkot, Jan 14 (PTI) New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell says adapting to conditions and finding options against wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was crucial after his unbeaten 131 guided his side to a series-levelling win over India in the second ODI here on Wednesday.

Mitchell had attacked Kuldeep immediately after the leg spinner was introduced to the attack, building pressure.

The spinner ended up leaking 82 run in his 10 overs, and could dismiss only Will Young (87).

"Kuldeep is one of the best bowlers in the world, he can turn it both ways. It was about adapting to different situations and finding different options against him," Mitchell said after being named Player of the Match.

The right-hander said the victory was special.

"It is really nice to win. We haven’t won here for a couple of years, so nice to get a win. Anytime I play for the country is great," he said.

Mitchell also praised Will Young, who supported him through the decisive middle overs.

"Young is a class player. I love batting with him and we also have fun batting together. He enjoyed playing the spinners and using all his options,” he said, adding that his role was clear once set. “When you get in, it’s your job to take it to the end.” If becomes very difficult if you don't pick wickets in middle overs: Gill ========================================== India captain Shubman Gill conceded his side failed to make inroads during the middle overs.

"We couldn’t pick up wickets in the middle overs and if you don’t do that with five players inside the circle, it becomes very difficult. We would have lost even with 15-20 runs extra," Gill said.

"We had a decent start with the ball, but they batted very well in the middle overs. In the first 10-15 overs that we bowled, the ball was doing well. After that the wicket settled. But we could have been more brave, and taken more chances." Gill was not happy with the way his team fielded.

"Even in the last match we let down a few chances. We are always trying to get better in the field and yes if you don't take your chances, you will be in trouble." New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell described it as a complete team performance.

"We were very happy at the halfway point and felt we were ready to chase anything. The way the guys adapted and soaked up the pressure was great. Daryl and Young then took the game away from India," he said. PTI APS APS BS BS