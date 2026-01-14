Mitchell scripts New Zealand's series-levelling win

Rajkot, Jan 14 (PTI) Daryl Mitchell (131) struck a composed unbeaten hundred and shared a 162-run stand with Will Young (87) to guide New Zealand to a series-levelling seven-wicket win over India in the second ODI here Wednesday.

Chasing a stiff 285 on a slowish pitch, New Zealand romped home in 47.3 overs with Mitchell anchoring the chase. The series-decider will be played in Indore on Sunday.

Earlier, KL Rahul hit a combative 112 to lead India to a competitive 284 for seven.

India were off to a confident start with Rohit Sharma (24) and skipper Shubhman Gil (56) adding 70 runs for the first wicket but Kiwi spinners snatched the momentum with disciplined bowling in middle overs.

Virat Kohli (23), Ravindra Jadeja (27) got starts but could not convert them into big knocks.

Brief Scores: India: 284 for 7 in 50 overs. (KL Rahul 112 not out, S Gill 56; Kristian Clarke 3/56).

New Zealand: 286 for 3 in overs. (D Mitchell 131 not out, W Young 87; P Krishna 1/49). PTI APS APS BS BS