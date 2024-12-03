Mizoram, Jharkhand, MP and Odisha qualify for semifinals of Sub-Junior Women's National hockey

Secunderabad, Dec 3 (PTI) Mizoram, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha advanced to the semifinals of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2024 after registering victories in their respective quarterfinal matches here on Tuesday.

Mizoram won the first quarterfinal against Uttar Pradesh 1-0, while Jharkhand thrashed Maharashtra 12-0 in thee second last eight match.

In other quarterfinals, Madhya Pradesh registered a hard-fought 3-2 comeback victory over Haryana, while Odisha defeated Delhi 3-0 to secure the lst semifinal spot. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM