Mlaba takes 4/40 as South Africa bowl out New Zealand for 231

Indore, Oct 6 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba impressed with a four-wicket haul as South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 231 in their Women's World Cup match here Monday.

Mlaba ran through the Kiwis' middle and lower order to return figures of 10-0-40-4. She sparked a collapse in the opposition ranks, with New Zealand folding quickly after being 187 for three at one stage.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine played a superb knock of 85 (98 balls, 9 fours) but she was among the victims of Mlaba, being cleaned up in the 45th over.

Brooke Halliday, who added 86 runs for the fourth wicket with Devine, fell for 45.

Brief Scores: New Zealand Women: 231 all out in 47.5 overs (Sophie Devine 85, Brooke Halliday 45, Georgia Plimmer 31; N Mlaba 4/40). PTI DDV AT AT