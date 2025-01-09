Mo Farah announced as international event ambassador for Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Multiple Olympic and world champion Mo Farah was on Thursday announced as the international event ambassador for the Tata Mumbai Marathon, which will see a record-breaking 60,000 runners taking part on January 19.

The start line for the World Athletics Gold Label race will be the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and the presence of Mo, the greatest male track distance runner, will add to the event.

Ranked among the top 10 marathons in the world, the event will feature the world's best, including the defending champions Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Srinu Bugatha in the men's category, with Aberash Minsewo and Thakor Nirmaben leading the women's pack.

Somalian-born British runner Mo won four Olympic and six World Championship gold medals and is the first man to retain both the 5,000m and 10,000m titles at both the Olympics (2012 & 2016) and World Championships (2013 & 2015) -- a feat described as the 'quadruple-double.' The 41-year-old had an unbroken streak of 10 global final wins, beginning with the 5,000m gold at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu and concluding with the 10,000m gold at the 2017 World Championships in London.

Mo said, "I am thrilled to be the International Event Ambassador for the landmark 20th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon. When I run, I feel free, feel happy, and what better way to share this feeling with my fellow runners than an event that kickstarted a running movement in India 20 years ago.

"Road running has been a catalyst for change, as has the city of Mumbai - ChangeBeganHere. I am looking forward to seeing a superb celebration amidst the sights and sounds of Mumbai. I'll be there cheering for everyone at the start line."