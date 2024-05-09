MOC approves Nikhat Zareen's request for game ready equipment

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday approved two-time world championship gold medallist boxer Nikhat Zareen's request for game ready equipment, which reduces pain and promotes faster recovery after injury, as she tunes up for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Besides, the MOC also approved proposal of paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal for financial assistance for training at the National Table Tennis Training Centre in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Game ready equipment includes laser unit-BTL, ankle wrap game ready, full leg wrap game ready, hand wrist wrap game ready and trolly BTL Laser Unit.

The game ready equipment uses high intensity laser applications that controls homogenous energy spread without the need for an operator. This makes the equipment ideal for the back area, large muscle groups, and joint therapy.

The equipment thus contributes for pain reduction and faster recovery after injury.

Meanwhile, Sharath will be training for 22 days under his coach Chris Pfeiffer and centre coach Danny Heister.

Under the Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS), MOC has recommended funding for his accommodation, food, training, sparring partner and recovery sessions.

MOC has also approved financial assistance towards procurement of archery equipment for archers Ridhi and Dhiraj Bommadevara, wheelchairs and accessories for para shooter Sriharsha Devaraddi and para archer Sarita, financial assistance towards the hiring of masseuse for para athletes Sundar Singh Gurjar, Yogesh Kathuniya, Pushpendra Singh and Rampal.

Financial assistance for athletes Eldhose Paul and Parul Chaudhary; table tennis players Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Manush Shah, Swastika Ghosh, Diya Chitale and Payas Jain and para tennis player and Paralympic medallist Bhavina Patel for various competitions has also been approved.

TOPS will cover their airfare, hospitality charges, visa & insurance cost, and local transport cost (for Parul and Eldhose) among other expenditure.

The Paris Games will be held from July 26 to August 11. PTI AH AH KHS KHS