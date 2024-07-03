Modest start for Diksha at Aramco Series London golf

London, Jul 3 (PTI) India's Diksha Dagar, who is recovering from a stiff neck which forced her to withdraw from the Italian Open last week, made a modest start with 2-over 75 to be placed tied 60th at the Aramco Series golf tournament here.

Paris Olympics-bound Diksha, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, had an up-and-down round with three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey on Par-5 13th hole at the on the Par-73 Centurion Golf Club.

Diksha was lying T-60 though the position will change as more than half the field was yet to finish their first round.

Diksha is the only Indian to have featured in a winning team in Aramco Series and that also came at the Aramco Series London in 2021.

Of the other two Indians in this week's elite field at the one million dollar event, Tvesa Malik, who lost a play-off last week, was 1-over through three holes and Pranavi Urs was yet to start.

Three players, Nuria Iturrioz of Spain, Megan Dennis of England and Laura Fuenfstueck of Germany were tied at the top at 4-under. The German was yet to finish her round.

The Aramco Series is a mix of individual and team competition.

The team event, in which Diksha is one of the captains, will be played over 36-holes over the first two days with the best two scores counting.

The individual event is a 54-hole stroke play competition with the last round featuring just the top-60 professionals and ties.