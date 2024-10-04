Modest start for Diksha at Aramco Team Series Shenzhen

Shenzhen (China), Oct 4 (PTI) It was a disappointing start for India's Diksha Dagar as she carded 3-over 76 to lie tied 73rd after the first round of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Shenzhen here on Friday.

The two-time LET winner, Diksha, had three birdies against six bogeys, but her teammate Moa Folke (73) had a slightly better day and was tied 45th.

As a team, the duo of Dagar and Folke was placed tied 13th.

Celine Boutier was on top of the individual leaderboard while Team Marta Martin, led by Martin (71), was leading the team segment.

In the Individual competition, France's Boutier had a great first day, firing a round of 66 (-7) to be top of the pile.

The Frenchwoman made a bogey on her first hole before rolling in a birdie at the third and she dropped another shot on the fifth.

However, the five-time LET winner then got some momentum and made three birdies in her next four holes. She rolled in further birdies on 11, 15 and 16 before chipping in for eagle on the last to seal a round of seven-under.

Three players are in share of second place with Czechia's Sara Kouskova, American Angel Yin and China's Xiyu Lin all on six-under-par.

Team Martin lead the way with a score of 20-under-par around the World Cup Course. It was a great first day for the quartet of Marta Martin, Sara Kouskova, Christine Wolf and amateur Zhang Bei.

The team, who are captained by LET winner in 2024 Martin, began their round from the 10th tee and were 11-under through nine holes. After a solid back nine which saw them nine-under for the remaining holes, they sit at the top of the leaderboard on 20-under-par.

Team Tamburlini are in second place on the leaderboard on 19-under-par after Chiara Tamburlini, Lee-Anne Pace, Qianhui Lin and amateur Yanxuan Peng combined well on the first day of action.

Team Angel Yin, Team Alison Lee and Team Boutier are all in a share of third place just one shot further back on 18-under-par with Team Xiyu Lin in outright sixth place on 17-under.