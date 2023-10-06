Modest start for Diksha Dagar in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Oct 6 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar had a modest start with a round of two-over 75 to lie Tied 43rd at the Aramco Series Hong Kong here on Friday.

Diksha, currently fourth on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, had two birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey in the round at the Par-73 Hong Kong Golf Club course.

Diksha teamed with professionals Meghan MacLaren (71) and Rosie Davies (78) with amateur Melloy Tony. They totalled 11-under and were Tied-eighth as the team with Anne Van Dam (67), Sophie Witt (71), Lydia Hall (77) and amateur Andrew Herbert were the leaders at 16-under with Team Carmen Alonso second.

Diksha, starting on the 10th, had an early birdie on 11th, but gave away a double bogey on 16th and a bogey on 18th.

He dropped another shot on second but made a birdie on second and finished with seven pars in her round of 2-over 75.

Jin Young Ko of Korea led the field with 8-under 65 and was followed by Anne Van Dam (67) and Nuria Iturrioz (68).

The Aramco Team Series Hong Kong has 84 professionals competing in a 54-hole Stroke Play Individual Competition and 28 Teams compete in a 36-hole Team Competition. Teams consist of three professionals and one amateur.

The Team event concludes after the second round. In the Individual competition, there will be a cut to the top-60 professionals and ties at the end of round two. The purse of USD 1 million is split equally with USD 500,000 each for individual and team events. PTI Cor AH AH