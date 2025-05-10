Modest third rounds for Bhullar and Chawrasia in Japan

Chiba (Japan), May 10 (PTI) Indian golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia returned modest third-round scores to be placed tied-43rd and tied-62nd respectively at the USD 2 million International Series Japan here on Saturday.

Bhullar, a 11-time winner on the Asian Tour, shot even par 71 at the par-71 Caledonian Golf Club in Chiba to lie two-under after 54 holes, while Chawrasia, a six-time winner on Asian Tour, including four times on the DP World Tour, carded 1-over 72 and he was now one-over for three days.

Bhullar had three birdies, one bogey and a double bogey, while Chawrasia had three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

The other five Indians missed the cut.

Lucas Herbert made an eagle two on the par-four 16th, followed by a regulation eagle on the par-five 18th to catch up with Yuta Sugiura and Younghan Song on top of the leaderboard.

The 29-year-old Australian, leader by one at the start of the day, seemed to be struggling with his game and was five shots behind with three holes to play.

However, he scripted a rousing finish. He drove the green on the reachable 16th and converted a 21-foot putt. On the 18th, he struck his second shot from 188 yards to 10 feet for a two-under round of 69.

That lifted him to 13-under for 54 holes, joining Japan’s Sugiura (66) and Korea’s Song (68).

Moments earlier, Sugiura made a bogey on the 18th after smashing his 78-yard wedge shot over the green. That undid a magical eagle on the 345-yard 16th, where he had hit his drive to six feet. PTI Cor ATK