Modi govt giving opportunities at all levels to talented sportspersons: Hema Malini

Mathura (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP from Mathura Hema Malini on Tuesday said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working continuously at all levels to give opportunities to talented sportsmen.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Sansad Khel Mahotsava at Mohan Pahalwan Sports Stadium in Mathura, Hema Malini said, "We have built a sports ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which runs on merit and not on approach.

"The irregularities in the selection of sportsmen before 2014 are being checked now, and even players from disadvantaged backgrounds are being selected and are coming into the mainstream. Their hard work and merit are being rewarded now." The BJP MP added that India's sports budget, which was less than Rs 1,200 crore before 2014, is now more than Rs 3,000 crore.

The actor-turned-politician said that the Sansad Khel Mahotsava is providing opportunities even to players from rural areas.

She said that the youth from her constituency and, especially the girls, are very talented. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS