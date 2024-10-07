Mohammad Haris to lead Pakistan in ACC Emerging T20 Cup

Karachi, Oct 7 (PTI) Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will lead the Pakistan squad in the ACC Emerging T20 Cup, to be held in Oman from October 18.

Pakistan, who are the defending champions, have named a young squad of mostly those players who have done well in the recent Champions Cup and in domestic cricket.

The squad will undergo training at a camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi from October 11 to 15 before departing for Oman on October 16.

Hard-hitting batsman Abdul Samad, who did well in the recent Champions Cup ODI competition, found a place in the squad, but surprisingly, another young batter, Irfan Khan Niazi, was not included.

Instead the selectors have recalled discarded Pakistan white-ball batter Haider Ali to the squad that includes four players who have appeared in the senior team colours in some format.

Eight teams will participate in the event with four sides divided into two groups. All matches will take place at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat.

Group A consists of Afghanistan A, Bangladesh A, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka A, while defending champions Pakistan Shaheens are slotted in Group B alongside India A, Oman and UAE.

Pakistan Shaheens play India in their first game on October 19 followed by matches against hosts Oman and UAE on October 21 and 23 respectively.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals scheduled to take place on October 25. The final will take place on October 27.

Pakistan Shaheen squad:Mohammad Haris (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Haseebullah, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohmmad Imran Jnr, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Moqim, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan Team management:Umar Rasheed (head coach-cum-manager), Imran Farhat (batting coach), Riffatullah Mohmand (fielding coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst) and Syed Mohammad Asad (physiotherapist). PTI Cor AH AH