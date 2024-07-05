Mohammed Siraj gets rousing reception in Hyderabad after T20 World Cup triumph

Hyderabad, Jul 5 (PTI) India pacer Mohammed Siraj was accorded a rousing reception when he arrived in his hometown Hyderabad on Friday after India's T20 World Cup victory.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, he said it was a proud moment to win the World Cup and that it was difficult to describe his feelings.

"India has been waiting for a long time to get the World Cup. Very happy (to have won now)," he said.

Scores of fans gathered around his car and cheered as he waved at them from his car's sunroof at Mehdipatnam here. PTI SJR SJR ROH