Mohammedan SC play out goalless draw with NorthEast United FC

Guwahati, Jan 3 (PTI) NorthEast United FC were unable to break past the defence of Mohammedan SC as the two teams played out a goalless draw in their Indian Super League clash here on Friday.

Advertisment

Despite having the ball possession of 60.6 per cent, the Highlanders were not able to go past the defence of the Mohammedan FC.

Both teams took two shots on target and made 10 interceptions each, though NorthEast United FC were more effective from the flanks as they made 27 crosses compared to eight by the visitors.

At the end, Mohammedan FC walked away with the achievement of holding back the highest goal-scoring team with 29 goals in the league.

Advertisment

The first opportunity came Mohammedan SC’s way in the 18th minute when the visitors grappled to get the ball into the NorthEast United FC box but the Highlanders’ defence worked well to fend off the trouble.

Adison Singh discovered a chance, lobbing the ball despite being in close distance to Alexis Gomez, who picked the ball with a delicate touch before launching a left-footed shot that rollicked past the NorthEast United FC’s defensive third.

The effort couldn’t land on target though and missed hitting the target on the left side.

Advertisment

Mohammedan SC kept pressing for pathways to crack open the NorthEast United FC backline and Adison was at the centre of another such play at the closing stages of the first half.

Adison received a long ball inside the box but the delivery, however, was at a challenging height that required the Mohammedan SC player to adjust his position by a huge extent.

He couldn't get much power behind his shot and was denied by an alert and onrushing Gurmeet Singh, who saved the shot.

Advertisment

NorthEast United FC began striking back in the second half. In the 57th minute, they earned a free-kick from considerable distance, and Alaaeddine Ajaraie stepped up on the ball. However, the attacker didn’t launch a powerful shot.

He instead caught the Mohammedan SC defence off-guard by playing the ball to an unmarked Parthib Gogoi on the left side of the penalty box.

Gogoi got ample time to receive the ball and turn around, but the Mohammedan SC defence quickly gathered back as Gogoi’s shot was blocked, resulting in a corner for the Highlanders.

Advertisment

Three minutes later, Gomez was at the helm of another such distant free-kick, this time for Mohammedan SC.

Gomez directly attacked the goal, his shot beat the NorthEast United FC defensive wall with ease and was heading straight into the top right corner of the net. But Gurmeet got his hands to the ball to ward off the effort.

In the 70th minute, Guillermo Fernandez teased the Mohammedan SC box from an acute angle inside the box.

Advertisment

Buanthanglun Samte pulled off a corner move with Fernandez, delivering him the ball in the near post on the right side, which Fernandez was unable to get past Padam Chhetri despite being in position to capitalise.

About eight minutes later, Mohammed Bemammer swung in a cross for Asheer Akhtar which the latter couldn’t head inside the net. PTI DDV AH AH