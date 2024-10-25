Mohammedan Sporting aim to regain momentum against struggling Hyderabad FC

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) After a promising start, debutants Mohammedan Sporting Club are facing a slump as they will seek to set the house in order against Hyderabad FC in a crucial clash between two struggling teams here Saturday.

Having secured their historic maiden win in the ISL in an away match against Chennaiyin FC, Mohammedan Sporting have lost two in a row at home -- to Mohun Bagan (0-3) and Kerala Blasters (1-2) -- as they are coming to terms with the competitiveness of the competition.

Their attack led by Franca and Alexis Gomez has drawn flak with just 81 touches in the opposition’s box in this campaign.

They have struck three goals and will want their frontline to come together with greater cohesiveness against Hyderabad FC, who have made 61 touches in the opposite team’s 18-yard box.

Mohammedan's Amarjit Singh Kiyam has been a defensive rock, recording two blocks per match in the ISL this season.

His ability to snap the opposition’s offensive sequences has seen him evolve into an integral member of the team’s core group of players as he would look to play a key role.

“We need to understand that this is a serious team. We need to play without pressure," said their Russian coach Andrey Chernyshov.

"The result may not be as important for us. But we are a big club and there are traditions and we are together and we have to show that. We have to take it as a serious match and we need to play like before, give what we have,” Chernyshov added.

Hyderabad FC on the other hand are one of the two teams in the competitions, East Bengal being the other, who are yet to win a match.

They have also faced defeats in their previous four games on the road, conceding two-plus goals in all of them.

Fixing their defensive issues when not playing at home could potentially help them build up their attacks and work gradually but consistently towards availing positive outcomes hereon.

Hyderabad FC have struck the back of the net only once this season as head coach Thangboi Singto will want his players to be more efficient in the danger area.

It will need a coordinated effort from both their seasoned forwards and promising Indian youngsters.

"There are a lot of parts that we assess about every opposition. We also have some foreign players who have joined the team. I respect Mohammedan SC and the way they got promoted to the ISL. I would say that they are a great team,” assistant coach Shameel Chembakath said.

For Hyderabad, attacking midfielder Goddard with an impressive dribble success rate will be the one to watch out for.

Kickoff: 7.30pm.