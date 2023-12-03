Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Sreenidi Deccan FC 2-1 in I-League contest

Naihati (West Bengal), Dec 3 (PTI) Mohammedan SC handed Sreenidi Deccan Football Club a defeat by 2-1 margin in their I-League contest, here at the Naihati Stadium on Sunday.

The Deccan Warriors found themselves two goals down before substitute William Alves converted a late penalty to give his side a chance to fight back, but his effort was not enough.

The buildup of the contest was dominated by the inclusion of Mohammedan SC’s overseas players Mirjalol Kasimov and Alexis Gomez, who were serving bans for eight and four matches respectively.

In a late development, their suspension seemed to have been revoked as both Kasimov and Gomez were included in the starting eleven.

Kasimov made an immediate impact as he produced the first goal for the winning side Mohammedan FC, scoring from outside the box in the 37th minute of the contest.

In the second half, forward Eddie Hernandez doubled Mohammedan's lead as he headed in a cross from the right in the 59th minute.

Sreenidi Deccan FC made a few substitutions and two of them — Alves and Lalbiakliana — teamed up to bring their side back into the contest.

Lalbiakliana was fouled in the box and Alves converted a penalty in the 84th minute for the only goal for Sreenidi FC in the contest. PTI DDV KHS KHS