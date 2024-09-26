Mohammedan Sporting notch maiden win of ISL, beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) Debutants Mohammedan Sporting Club earned their maiden victory at the Indian Super League (ISL) after they defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 with Lalremsanga Fanai scoring the solitary goal of the game here on Thursday.

Fanai struck in the 39th minute to give the Kolkata side, who were promoted to the ISL after winning the I-League, the first ever win in the top-tier league.

Chennaiyin FC started the game strongly, piling up pressure on Mohammedan SC’s defensive third. The Marina Machans could have got their lead in the fifth minute itself after Connor Shields whipped in a corner which was met by Irfan Yadwad. However, the latter’s header missed the target by a whisker.

In the 13th minute, it was Shields again in the thick of things. He delivered a perfect cross into the opposition’s 18-yard area. Goalkeeper Padam Chettri came out and got his fingertips to it only to serve it on a plate for Lalrinliana Hnamte, who saw his shot get deflected for a corner.

Mohammedan got their first scoring chance in the 33rd minute. A wayward header from Laldinliana Renthlei fell to Alexis Gomez. The Argentine midfielder went past goalkeeper Samik Mitra, only to shoot the ball on to the post.

Chennaiyin FC were finally punished six minutes later, when a mispass from PC Laldinpuia was wrongly judged by goalkeeper Mitra who was already off his line when the ball came towards him.

Fanai got to the end of the loose ball and calmly placed it into the net to give Mohammedan SC their lead in the game.

The second half started with Chennaiyin FC making their way into Mohammedan SC territory. In the 54th minute, Lukas Brambilla launched a lethal corner into the penalty area, but Ryan Edwards couldn’t connect his header well and saw the ball go out for a goal-kick.

Owen Coyle introduced fresh legs in an attempt to secure something from the match. However, Andrey Chernyshov’s side were too disciplined at the back to let anything get past them.

The 89th minute saw Mirjalol Kasimov fancy his luck from distance. However, a fully-stretched Mitra averted danger.

In the 94th minute, Chennaiyin FC had the best chance to pull off an equaliser. Lukas Brambilla had a clear goal in front of him after he received a header from Wilmar Jordan Gil. However, it was Gaurav Bora and Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak who combined together to clear it off the line. PTI PDS PDS KHS