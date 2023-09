Kolkata, Sep 29 (PTI) Mohammedan Sporting defeated Mohun Bagan 2-0 to register a hat-trick of title wins at the Calcutta Football League here on Friday.

Lalremsanga (13th minute) and David (37th) scored both the goals for Mohammedan in the first half.

Mohun Bagan dominated the share of possession but it was Mohammedan Sporting who had a better shy at the goal with 14 shots as against 11. PTI SSC SSC DDV