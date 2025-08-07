Mohammedan Sporting thump BSF to end Durand Cup campaign on a high

Kolkata, Aug 7 (PTI) Mohammedan Sporting Club ended their Durand Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, producing a dominant all-round display to ease past BSF FT 3-0 in a Group match here on Thursday.

From the outset, the Kolkata Giants looked determined to bounce back from their first two defeats and it took them just five minutes to get on the scoresheet. A penalty was coolly converted by their experienced player Sajal Bag, who showed composure under pressure to give his side an early lead.

The early goal rattled BSF FT, and Mohammedan took full advantage.

After a powerful strike was saved by goalkeeper Harpreet Singh, Mohammedan capitalised on the rebound with a swift and ruthless finish from Maxion, doubling their advantage and sending their supporters into frenzy in the 21st minute.

The attacking intent didn't waver as the half progressed, with the midfield trio orchestrating smart passing patterns and stretching the BSF defense.

The highlight of the half came in the 35th minute when Mohammedan SC added a third with a beautifully-worked team goal. A precise cross from the right flank found Maxion lurking inside the box.

With perfect vision and awareness, he slammed the ball past the helpless goalkeeper to complete a superb move showcasing both flair and teamwork. BSF had a chance to respond late in the half when Kishori found Navjot Singh with a low ball across the face of goal, but the forward failed to capitalise.

With a comfortable cushion from the first half, the Kolkata Giants adopted a more controlled approach after the break, focusing on retaining possession and absorbing pressure.

BSF FT showed glimpses of resurgence, with Kishori Singh orchestrating a few promising moves from midfield and Navjot Singh finding himself in a great position, only to miss a golden opportunity that could have reduced the deficit.

Despite BSF's growing urgency, Mohammedan's backline, led by their composed defenders, could not be breached. Substitute Shiba Mandi added energy to Mohammedan's attack and came close to extending the lead, but his strike narrowly missed the target.

NEROCA FC, Indian Navy shares spoils ========================== In the day's first match, in Imphal, NEROCA FC and Indian Navy FT played out a hard-fought goalless draw in their Group F outing to earn a point each.

Despite several half-chances and moments of promise, both sides failed to find the finishing touch in a match that was high on midfield battles and defensive organisation.