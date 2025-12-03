Mohit Sharma retires from all forms of cricket

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Veteran India pacer Mohit Sharma on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to a career that spanned 34 international appearances and more than a decade in the Indian Premier League.

The 37-year-old pacer, who featured in 26 ODIs and 8 T20Is, made the announcement through an emotional Instagram post, thanking the fans, teammates and officials who shaped his journey from Haryana to the international stage.

"Today with a full heart, I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket," Sharma, who featured in four IPL finals without lifting the trophy, wrote on his Instagram page.

"From representing Haryana to wearing the India jersey and playing in the IPL, this journey has been nothing short of blessing. A very special thanku to the Haryana Cricket Association for being the backbone of my career. And my deepest gratitude to Anirudh Sir, whose constant guidance and belief in me shaped my path in ways words cannot express." Mohit, who made his India debut in 2013, took 35 wickets in 26 ODIs and six wickets in 8 T20s. He was part of India’s 2015 ODI World Cup squad and later became a dependable death-overs option for Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni.

"Thanku to the BCCI, my coaches, my teammates, IPL franchises, support staff and all my friends for their love and support. Special thanks to my wife who always handled my mood swings and anger, and supported me through everything. I look forward to serving the game in fresh ways. Thanku so much. Innings over, gratitude forever,” he added.

Apart from CSK, Mohit also represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. In 2023, he had finished as the second-highest wicket-taker of the season for the Titans.