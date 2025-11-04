Mohsin claims six as Karnataka crush Kerala by an innings and 164 runs

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (PTI) Mohsin Khan claimed six wickets as a dominant Karnataka crushed last year’s finalists Kerala by an innings and 164 runs in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B contest, here on Tuesday.

Kerala were shot out for 184 following-on as Mohsin, who returned a splendid 23.3-14-29-6, ran through their batting line-up with Karnataka completing a bonus-point victory on the final day of the match, here at the KCA Cricket Ground.

Kerala entered the final day with the follow-on enforced on them and Karnataka still having a lead of 338 runs in the second innings, having piled up a huge 585/5 declared.

Vidwath Kaverappa removed opener Nidheesh MD (9) and No 3 Akshay Chandran (0) in quick succession to continue the plight for the home side, while Mohsin began by cleaning up Krishna Prasad for 33.

The left-arm spinner did not allow any of the Kerala batters to find their feet at the crease as he sent down more than half of his 23.3 overs as maidens.

Karnataka, who had bowled out Kerala for 238 in the first innings, walked away with seven points with their first win of the season after first two matches ended in draws.

India batter Karun Nair, who made 233 for Karnataka, was named the player-of-the-match.

At Indore, hosts Madhya Pradesh walked away with three points on basis of first-innings lead as their clash against Chandigarh ended in a draw.

The hosts were 73/3 with an overall lead of 147 runs when the stumps were drawn. MP had taken a 74-run lead in the first essay.

Visitors Goa were the happier side with three points in their kitty on the basis of first-innings lead against hosts Punjab at the PCA New Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.

Punjab reached 179 for four with Nehal Wadhera batting on 55 and Ramandeep Singh on 36 not out when the match was called off.

Punjab had conceded a lead of 171 runs after replying with 325 against Goa's 494/6 declared.

Meanwhile, at the Golf Club Ground in Nashik, Maharashtra and Saurashtra’s game ended in a tame draw with the hosts reaching 55/1 in their first innings.

Saurashtra had declared their first innings at 394/5 with Harvik Desai 132) and Jay Gohil (115) scoring centuries.

Brief scores: At Thiruvananthapuram: Karnataka 585/5 declared beat Kerala 238 and 184; 79.3 overs (Krishna Prasad 33, Eden Apple Tom 39 not out; Vidwath Kaverappa 2/28, Mohsin Khan 6/29) by an innings and 164 runs.

At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 348/8 declared and 73/3; 27 overs (Harsh Gawali 33, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 15 not out; Nishunk Birla 2/21) drew with Chandigarh 310.

At Chandigarh: Punjab 325 and 179/4; 63 overs (Harnoor Singh 49, Nehal Wadhera 55 not out, Ramandeep Singh 36 not out; Darshan Misal 2/57) drew with Goa 494/6 declared.

At Nashik: Saurashtra 394/5 declared; 101 overs (Harvik Desai 132, Jay Gohil 115, Arpit Vasavada 73 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 2/96) drew with Maharashtra 55/1; 10 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 35 not out; Hiten Kanbi 1/6). PTI DDV TAP