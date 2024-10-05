Mohsin secures top spot at Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R Race

Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI) Mohsin Paramban produced a remarkable performance to clinch the top position in the penultimate race of Round 5 at the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R here on Saturday.

Young riders from Honda Racing India, Siddesh Sawant and Savion Sabu, also delivered impressive performances, finishing in second and third places, respectively, at the Madras International Circuit.

Mohsin showcased outstanding skill in the penultimate race of the season, maintaining his composure and executing strategic maneuvers throughout the six-lap race.

He completed the race with a total time of 11:22.331, recording a best lap time of 1:51.977, further solidifying his status as a top performer in the championship standings.

Siddesh put up a strong fight to secure second place, completing the race in 11:22.425 with a best lap time of 1:51.980, closely challenging Mohsin.

Savion rounded off the podium in third place with a total time of 11:22.568 and a best lap time of 1:51.671. PTI ATK PDS PDS