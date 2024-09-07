Mohsin takes lead in race 1 of round 4 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R

Chennai, Sep 7 (PTI) Young riders of Honda Racing India displayed their racing prowess with Mohsin Paramban grabbing the lead in an adrenaline-packed race 1 of round 4 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R at the Madras Motor Race Track here on Saturday.

Starting from sixth on the grid, Mohsin wasted no time, surging ahead to take the lead in the very first lap of the 6-lap race. In complete control, he steadily extended his gap from the pack, maintaining a commanding lead throughout.

He crossed the chequered flag in first place with a total time of 11:22.639, also recording the fastest lap time of 1:51.769, showcasing the skills honed from his international racing experience.

The fight for the remaining podium spots was an intense battle between Siddesh Sawant, Prakash Kamat, and Shyam Sundar.

The trio raced neck and neck, constantly swapping positions. However, Shyam Sundar’s hopes for a podium finish were dashed after a crash in the final lap, forcing him out of the race.

Sawant displayed excellent control and focus, securing second place with a total time of 11:23.163. Kamat followed closely, finishing in 11:23.280, just 0.117 seconds behind, rounding off the podium in third. PTI ATK AH AH