Mohsin wins IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R

Chennai, Oct 6 (PTI) Malappuram's Mohsin Paramban produced an exemplary performance and won the 2024 season of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R here on Sunday.

Mohsin finished with seven wins out of 10 races in the season.

In Sunday's final eight-lap race, Mohsin got off to a strong start. However, his machine encountered a mechanical issue, causing him to slow down a bit.

It was Savion Sabu who then executed a decisive move and accelerated quickly to take the lead in the intense battle.

Savion came up with a brilliant performance in the final race, crossing the chequered line in first position with a total time of 15:03.809s and his best lap time was 1:51.260s.

In his rookie year, Savion has emerged as one of the most promising riders in this category.

In the thrilling race, the battle for second and third positions intensified as Mohsin pushed his limits. With strong determination, he finished the race in second position with a total time of 15:10.876s and his best lap time was 1:52.171s.

Beedani Rajender claimed the third position. He finished the race with a total time of 15:17.258s and his best lap time was 1:52.654s.