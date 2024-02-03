Mohun Bagan and East Bengal play out a sensational 2-2 draw in the Kolkata Derby

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Mohun Bagan Super Giant drew 2-2 with East Bengal FC as the first Kolkata Derby of the 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL) presented an all-time classic at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday night.

Antonio Lopez Habas, head coach of the Mariners, had predicted before the game that a match like this could swing different ways in 90 minutes, and so it did with both sides netting once each in either half to walk away with a point to their names.

East Bengal FC stormed into this clash high on confidence after winning the Kalinga Super Cup, and that was evident in the suddenness with which they got their act running in front of a jam-packed stadium.

Fullback Nishu Kumar lobbed in an inch-perfect delivery for Ajay Chhetri inside the 18-yard box and the young midfielder got to the end of the ball and hammered it home with a full stretched leg extension that got the crowd going from the get-go in the third minute.

However, Habas had made it a point to reiterate his impeccable derby credentials before the game, saying, "I don't have the sensation to lose because I've never lost against East Bengal." His players were tasked with standing tall to that reputation tonight and they took the first step towards that, courtesy a clinical finish by striker Armando Sadiku in the 17th minute of the game.

The goal should actually be a tribute to the finesse and skill-set of Brendan Hamill, who carved in a delightful delivery that Sadiku broke no sweat in converting to draw the scores level.

The Red & Gold Brigade was in no mood to step back though, and Hamill's substitution due to an injury in the 52nd minute opened the gateway for them. As Glan Martins was settling into the game, Carles Cuadrat's side upped the ante, with Naorem Mahesh Singh earning a foul off Deepak Tangri in the 55th minute.

Captain Cleiton Silva stepped up for the spot-kick duty and pulled off a breathtaking panenka that caught Vishal Kaith completely off-guard.

The proceedings thereafter suggested that Cuadrat's side was well on course to rounding off their third Kolkata Derby win of the season, after beating the arch-rivals once each in the Durand Cup and the Super Cup.

Thankfully for Habas, Sahal Abdul Samad came to the rescue, showing a relentless attitude to make something out of the countless loose balls he encountered inside the box as the full-time whistle neared.

After a tremendous passage of play that saw him struggling to recover possession, Sahal squared up a pass for Dimitrios Petratos in the 88th minute, and the forward completed the incomplete task by depositing the ball into the back of the net.

Key Performer of the Match: Dimitrios Petratos (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) ============================================== In addition to converting arguably the most important chance of the game, Petratos completed 23 out of his 30 passes, and created three goal-scoring opportunities for his team. He earned two fouls, played the perfect foil to Sadiku, but it was his razor-sharp focus and supreme finishing skills that ensured that Mohun Bagan Super Giant didn't walk away from this game empty handed.

What's next for both teams? ================== Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC will face Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC for their respective next fixtures on February 10.

Scores: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2 (Armando Sadiku 17', Dimitrios Petratos 87') – 2 (Ajay Chhetri 3', Cleiton Silva 55') East Bengal FC.