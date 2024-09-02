Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal in penalty shootout in Lucknow charity match

Lucknow, Sep 2 (PTI) Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal in penalty shootout in the Chief Minister's Cup charity derby match after the two sides were locked 1-1 at regulation time at the KD Singh Babu Stadium here on Monday.

After Suhail Ahmad Bhat's first-half (18th minute) goal for Mohun Bagan was cancelled out by East Bengal's Muhammed Ashique in the second-half (71st), the Green and Maroon Brigade won 3-2 on penalties to win the first ever Kolkata derby here.

In the penalty shoot-out, Mohun Bagan converted three of their kicks via Serto Worneilen Kom, Adil Abdulla and Ravi Bahadur Rana.

Despite Aditya Patra saving two penalties and Ashique and Chiku Mandi scoring for East Bengal, it wasn't enough as Tanmay Das, Vishnu PV and Muhammed Musharaf failed to convert.