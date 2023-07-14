Mohun Bagan rope in Sahal Abdul Samad in exchange of defender Kotal

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Friday roped in star midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad on a five-year deal.

The club swapped their Indian Super League-winning captain and defender Pritam Kotal for Samad, who ended his association with Kerala Blasters FC since 2017.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder Samad has inked a five-year contract with Mohun Bagan.

"The Club has reached an agreement for the transfer of Sahal Abdul Samad in exchange for a player and an undisclosed transfer fee," KBFC announced in their official Twitter handle.

"It’s with a heavy heart that the Club bids adieu to Sahal, and we wish him the best in his journey ahead." From 30 International appearances, Sahal has three goals to his name and won the Intercontinental Cup once and SAFF Championship twice.

Mohun Bagan have been quite active in the transfer window and Sahal becomes their third India international signing after Anirudh Thapa and Anwar Ali.

The green-and-maroon brigade have also roped in A-League winning Australia World Cuper Jason Cummings and Albanian forward Armando Sadiku.

Kotal, who has penned a three-year deal with the Kerala Blasters, is their first big player to exit the Mohun Bagan setup.

Sahal joined Kerala Blasters back in 2017 and rose rapidly through the side’s reserve team.

After making his ISL debut in 2017-18 with the Blasters, Sahal enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2018-19, winning the ISL Emerging-Player-of-the-Season award.

His impactful performances also earned him a national team call-up and eventually a debut at the 2019 King’s Cup in Thailand.

Sahal was also awarded the AIFF-Emerging-Player-of-the-Year award.

Under Eelco Schattorie in ISL 2019-20, Sahal received less game time, appearing in all 18 matches for Kerala Blasters but mostly from the bench.

After signing a contract extension with the Blasters, Sahal made 14 appearances and assisted three goals in ISL 2020-21.

Overall, Sahal has played 20 matches for KBFC with three goals and two assists to his name.

A Mohun Bagan veteran, Kotal, who has been associated with the club since 2014, has also won the I-League (2015) and Federation Cup (2016) with the Mariners.

It remains to be seen how the Juan Ferrando-coached side will fill in Kotal's void.

KBFC made headlines for wrong reasons last season after walking off the pitch and were eliminated by Bengaluru FC in the playoffs.