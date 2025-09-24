Mohun Bagan seek venue shift for Iran tie; Sepahan insist visas cleared

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) Reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have requested the Asian Football Confederation to shift their September 30 AFC Champions League 2 fixture against Sepahan SC out of Iran, citing safety concerns.

The club has already applied for visas and made travel arrangements, but uncertainty persists over the participation of foreigners Tom Aldred, Dimitri Petratos, Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings, as nationals from the UK and Australia face additional restrictions in Iran.

Sepahan manager, however, maintained there is no problem.

"Visas have been issued to every Mohun Bagan squad member, including their foreign players. There is no issue from our side," he said.

The Mariners, who lost their ACL-2 opener to Ahal FK at the Salt Lake Stadium here on September 16, clarified they are not refusing to travel, but want the AFC to address their concerns.

Failure to turn up could mean heavy sanctions and jeopardise future participation of Indian clubs in ACL 2. Last season, Mumbai City FC were forced to play in Tehran without key foreigners.

Mohun Bagan now face two back-to-back away games against Sepahan on September 30 and Jordan's Al Hussain on October 21.

Super Cup stance ============ Mohun Bagan have also written to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) ahead of the upcoming Super Cup, requesting the organisers to restrict the foreign player quota to four instead of the proposed six.

It is learnt that the federation is planning to allow clubs to register and field up to six foreigners in this year's edition. In response, Mohun Bagan have urged for a cap of four to ensure greater opportunities for the Indians.

The federation had earlier permitted six foreigners in the competition, primarily because several ISL's top domestic players were away on national duty.

Mohun Bagan in their letter have cited AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey's earlier remarks in support of their stance.

Chaubey had said reducing the number of foreigners in domestic competitions would benefit the national team, and the club reiterated this in their letter.

Earlier this month, East Bengal, too, had written to the federation seeking clarity on the rule.

The group stage draw of the Super Cup is scheduled to be held virtually on Thursday. The tournament proper will kick off in Goa on October 25.

Odisha FC have opted out, but the rest of the ISL clubs will participate along with four I-League sides -- Inter Kashi, Real Kashmir, Gokulam Kerala and Rajasthan United.

Traditionally held as the final tournament of the season, the Super Cup this time will mark the beginning of the domestic calendar with uncertainty surrounding the top-tier ISL.

The winners will earn a berth in the AFC Champions League 2 qualifiers for the 2026-27 season. PTI TAP AT AT