Mohun Bagan SG sparkle to secure 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (PTI) Mohun Bagan Super Giant produced sparkling fireworks in the festive week to secure a sublime 2-0 victory against hosts Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

The Mariners moved to the second place in the points table upon garnering 13 points from six games, behind top-placed Bengaluru FC (16) by only three points now.

Hyderabad FC, who were seeking a second successive triumph, are now positioned 11th in the standings with four points from the six games they have played thus far.

The Jose Molina-coached team rounded off this victory with utmost professionalism, bagging a goal each across both halves and diligently defending as per their plans to keep Hyderabad FC's fast-paced attack at bay.

The visitors capitalised on the chances they created, demonstrating neat finishing and playing to their strengths to secure the three points.

After a cagey start that comprised defender Subhasish Bose getting booked in the 28th minute, the Kolkata-based club made their first headway into the game courtesy of a Manvir Singh strike in the 37th minute.

The two sides were battling it out for possession in the centre of the park, before midfield dynamo Anirudh Thapa opted to unleash his creative genius by piercing open the Hyderabad FC backline with his crafty through ball.

The delivery was launched towards Manvir, who was on his sprint already – fighting an incredible dilemma altogether. Before this goal, he had found the back of the net four times against Hyderabad FC, which is his highest such tally against any opponent in the league.

However, the attacker had gone seven games without finding the back of the net against them too, and he snapped that streak by picking the ball with his feet, showing exemplary control to round off goalkeeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte and slotting it home from the centre of the box to open the scoring for the game.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant were a force to reckon in the attacking half and hence numerous opportunities were bound to come their way.

It came in the form of a free-kick in the 55th minute, when up stepped attacking midfielder Greg Stewart, who curled the ball with the perfect pace inside the box, which was then met and hammered home by Bose to double their lead in the match.

The Mariners resorted to consolidating their advantage thereafter, playing a rather safe game to see off the rest of the 40-odd minutes and walk back home with another critical win in their kitty. PTI AH AH PDS PDS