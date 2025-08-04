Mohun Bagan Super Giant ease past BSF for second straight win

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) Mohun Bagan Super Giant slammed three goals in quick succession to secure a comfortable 4-0 victory over Border Security Force for their second consecutive victory in the Group B fixture of the 134th Durand Cup here on Monday.

Liston Colaco scored a brace, while Sahal Abdul Samad also found the target after Manvir Singh had given the Mariners the lead in the first half at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

With this win, Mohun Bagan have six points from two matches to be placed second in the group behind Diamond Harbour FC on goal difference. The final group game between both sides will decide the group winners.

Mohun Bagan took 24 minutes to break the BSF defence when Manvir leapt ahead of his marker and directed the 18-year-old Roshan’s cross past the goalkeeper Harpreet Singh.

The Mariners, who had seven attempts on goal in the first half, failed to convert them with Anirudh Thapa and Manvir putting their efforts wide which were both created by Liston Colaco.

The winger later scuffed his shot wide in the final action of the first half after he was set free by Thapa as the home side went into the break with a solitary goal lead.

BSF could have punished Mohun Bagan for their defensive lapses, including twice inside five minutes and one in added time of the first half, but Kishori could not capitalise on the chances.

Jose Molina brought in Sahal Abdul Samad, Kiyan Nassiri and centre back Alberto Rodriguez at halftime to inject more energy into his side.

Mohun Bagan took the lead just seven minutes after the restart through Colaco. Sahal pushed the ball into the path of Colaco who found the bottom corner with a hard low shot to double the lead.

Colaco completed his brace minutes later as he beat his marker inside the box with a couple of step overs and slotted the ball into the net between the legs of the goalkeeper.

Sahal, who was sharp after coming on, joined the party three minutes later to give Mohun Bagan their fourth goal of the match.

The midfielder made his way inside the box and with a neat skill, beat the rushing goalkeeper and his scooped shot had crossed the line before the BSF defender could clear it off the line.

Sahal then struck the crossbar with a powerful effort in the next attack while Dippendu Biswas also saw his glancing header from a corner kick being saved by the goalkeeper.

The final Group B game between Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour will be played on August 9.