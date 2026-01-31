Mokhade''s unbeaten half-century keeps Vidarbha in knock-out contention

Nagpur, Jan 31 (PTI) Defending champions Vidarbha will depend on their batting mainstay Aman Mokhade to steer them into the knock-outs as they need another 110 runs with six wickets in hand against Uttar Pradesh going into the final day of their Ranji Trophy Group A game. Chasing a target of 201, Vidarbha were not in a very comfortable position, having reached 91 for 4 after UP managed only 200 in their second innings.

Incidentally, both teams scored an identical 237 in their respective first essays.

For Vidarbha, their Vijay Hazare Trophy hero Mokhade (50 batting) is at the crease having already struck six boundaries. But UP will have their tails up having removed the experienced Ravikumar Samarth (11) off the last delivery of the third day's play.

With left-arm spinner Shivam Sharma having already picked three wickets and the strip showing signs of wear and tear, the 110 runs needed on the final day may not be very easy to score.

Earlier, UP began at 75 for 2 but were bowled out for 200 with none of their top order batters reaching even half-century. Aryan Juyal (36), Aditya Sharma (44), Dhruv Jurel (40) and Shivam (32) all got starts but failed to convert into a big score.

Left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade took 3/19 while pacers Yash Thakur and Nachiket Bhute took two wickets apiece.

While a win would be a consolation prize for UP who will only reach 23 points after seven rounds, Vidarbha could make it to the next round with 31 points.

Andhra all set to top group =================== Current group toppers Andhra kept one foot on the quarter-final door after taking a huge 170-run first innings lead and are looking good to even get bonus points against Nagaland in their final group match at Sovima.

After Nagaland scored 366 in their first innings, Andhra, resuming third day's play at 267 for 5, declared their first innings at 536 for 9.

Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar (227 not out) was the main architect of Andhra innings and had two big partnerships -- 142 for the sixth wicket with KV Sasikanth (60) and 119 for the eighth wicket with player Tripurana Vijay (54).

Trying to avoid innings defeat, Nagaland were tottering at 85 for 4, needing another 85 runs to avert an innings defeat.

If the match is drawn, Andhra will end on 31 points but with a positive Net Run Rate of (+1.716) which will improve at the end of the current game, and the team led by Ricky Bhui will certainly make it to last eight. If they win outright, they will then surely top the group with 34 points.

Jharkhand need to win outright after conceding first innings lead =============================================== Jharkhand will have an uphill task of beating Odisha outright on the final day to give themselves a chance for qualification into the knock-outs after conceding a 19-run first innings lead in another group A game in Jamshedpur.

At stumps on third day, Odisha were 202 for 8 with an overall lead of 221. Jharkhand will have to first get the two Odisha wickets and then chase down the target in quick time to have a better run-rate compared to Vidarbha in case the latter also wins against UP.

After Odisha scored 282 in their first innings, Jharkhand resumed at 244 for 6 on day three with former MI batter Robin Minz (52), who duly completed his half-century. Needing only 39 runs to ensure at least three points, Jharkhand were all-out for 263 with all-rounder Govinda Poddar picking three wickets and left-arm spinner Sayed Tufayl Ahmed getting four scalps.

TN take first innings lead vs Baroda ========================== In Salem, Tamil Nadu, courtesy opener R Vimal Khumar's 182, took first innings lead against Baroda in an inconsequential final group A encounter. Both teams are no longer in knock-out contention.

Tamil Nadu ended third day's play at 411 for 7 in reply to Baroda's first innings score of 375. Former India A batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul contributed 80.

Brief Scores In Nagpur: UP 237 and 2nd innings 200 (Dhruv Jurel 40, Parth Rekhade 3/19).

Vidarbha 237 and (target 201) 2nd innings 91/4 (Aman Mokhade 50 batting).

In Sovima: Nagaland 366 & 2nd innings 85/4.

Andhra 1st Innings 536/9 decl (Chengalpat Rajan Gnaneshwar 227 not out).

In Jamshedpur: Odisha 282 and 2nd Innings 202/8 (Subhranshu Senapati 73, Anukul Roy 4/56).

Jharkhand 1st Innings 263 (Shikhar Mohan 80, Robin Minz 52, ST Ahmed 4/78) In Salem: Baroda 375. TN 1st Innings 411/7 (Vimal Khumar 182, Mahesh Pithiya 4/110). PTI KHS KHS DDV