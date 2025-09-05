Molineux, Wareham return as Australia name 15-member squad for Women's World Cup

Melbourne, Sep 5 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux returned after a long injury layoff as Australia Friday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup in which Alyssa Healy wil be leading the seven-time champions' title defence.

Australia won the last edition of the tournament and will look to extend their dominance in the upcoming event which will be held across India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

Victorian spinner Molineux, who has been recovering from a knee injury since January, will, however, miss the preceding three-match ODI series against India from September 14 to 20, which will be the final tune-up for both teams.

Darcie Brown (quad) and Georgia Wareham (groin) also recovered from their recent injuries to bolster the squad which does not hold any surprises.

With the tournament being played in the Indian sub-continent, the spin duo of Molineux and leg-spinner Wareham will be vital to Australia's prospects as they look to defend the title won in New Zealand in 2022.

Skipper Healy, too, made a return to the Australia A side last month after a 2024-25 summer disrupted by injuries.

"Sophie Molineux is progressing well in her return from a knee injury, and we anticipate she'll be available for the World Cup," Australia team physio Kate Beerworth was quoted as saying in Cricket Australia's official website.

"Alyssa Healy made a strong return in the recent 'A' series, and we're pleased with where she's at, with Georgia Wareham also back to full training following her adductor injury during the Hundred." Molineux is among five Australians who will feature in a 50-over World Cup for the first time.

Ten of the 15 members named featured in the previous edition of the tournament in 2022, with skipper Healy taking charge of the squad in her third World Cup.

The line-up also features seasoned campaigners like Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner.

Star wicketkeeper-batter Healy has been leading the Australian team across the three formats since the retirement of Meg Lanning in 2023.

"A World Cup in India is one of cricket's biggest assignments, but we believe this group is up for the challenge," national selector Shawn Flegler said in a statement issued by the country's cricket board.

"The valuable experience the squad has gained from several subcontinent tours in recent years, as well as exposure through the Women's Premier League will be beneficial in tackling the unique demands of Indian conditions.

"Across the winter we've seen some terrific performances right through the group – whether that be through the Australia A series, the Hundred or domestic cricket in England – with players personalising their preparations which looks to have put them in good stead." Australia begin their campaign against New Zealand in Indore on October 1.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. PTI AH AH PDS PDS