'Moment of immense pride and joy for people': Farooq Abdullah on Jammu and Kashmir's Ranji win

Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Saturday heaped praises on the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for its maiden triumph in the Ranji Trophy finals by defeating the star-studded Karnataka team.

Abdullah described the victory as a moment of immense pride and joy for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The team's remarkable performance throughout the tournament reflects their dedication, discipline and indomitable spirit, he said.

Abdullah lauded the players for their resilience and commitment, noting that their achievement has brought great honour to the region on the national stage.

The NC chief also congratulated the coaches, support staff, selectors and the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association for their tireless efforts in grooming and guiding the team.

He emphasized that this victory is a testament to the hard work being put into strengthening sports infrastructure and nurturing young talent in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah expressed hope the landmark achievement would inspire the youth of the region to pursue excellence in sports and other fields and wished the team continued success in future tournaments.

Jammu and Kashmir won the title on the basis of a first-innings lead, after the final against Karnataka ended in a draw here on Saturday.

The victory marks Jammu and Kashmir's first-ever Ranji Trophy win, a landmark achievement in the region's cricketing journey since it started playing the tournament 67 years ago. PTI SSB SKY SKY